When melons and stone fruit, such as peaches, plums and nectarines, are in season, it’s tough not to eat them everyday. Here is an idea for a nearly no-cook lunch.

Take advantage of the sweet fruits and bring them to the next level by adding a sprinkle of chilelime salt seasoning. In Mexico, fruit with Tajin powder (a brand of chile, lime and salt seasoning) is a common street food. The salty, slightly spicy and citrusy powder adds another dimension. Grill a sausage and you have an easy meal.

Fruit with Chile-lime and Sausage

Ingredients:

• 1 hot link sausage, substitute any sausage

• 1/2 peach, substitute seasonal fresh fruit

• 1 cup cubed watermelon, substitute seasonal fresh fruit

• Chile-lime salt seasoning or Tajin

• Sweet basil or mint and lime wedge for garnish

Directions:

In a skillet or on a grill, sear the sausage on high until thoroughly cooked, about 5 minutes. Wash and cut fruit into bite-sized pieces. Place on a plate.

Add cooked sausage. Sprinkle seasoning on fruit. Garnish with sweet basil or mint and a wedge of lime.

Makes 1 serving.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.