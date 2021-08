Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former first lady Vicky Cayetano, a business executive, entrepreneur and first-time candidate for any office, kicked off her campaign for governor Monday while launching her campaign website, vickyfor governor.com.

Cayetano, who is married to former two-term Gov. Ben Cayetano, made it clear at a news conference on the outskirts of the state Capitol whose campaign it is.

“I am running as my own person,” she said. “You know I am not a career politician. I am an entrepreneur and a business person who is shaped by my belief that there is no problem too great that we cannot overcome together.”

“Hawaii is at the most critical juncture it has ever faced,” Cayetano said, including COVID-19 and the “urgency of climate change, more accurately described as climate collapse.”

Cayetano is running as a Democrat and is set to face Lt. Gov. Josh Green and former Mayor Kirk Caldwell in the Democratic primary in August 2022. The winner goes on to the general election the following November.