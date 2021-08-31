Kamehameha moves up in Star-Advertiser high school football poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha leaped ahead of Campbell to seize the No. 5 slot after a 33-28 loss to No. 4 Punahou on Friday. Punahou needed a go-ahead touchdown with 1:28 left to pull out the win.

Lahainaluna bumped Farrington out of the No. 10 spot. Public school football programs do not play until Oct. 15. The deadline for public-school student-athletes to become vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus is Sept. 24.

Saint Louis, which is a unanimous No. 1 for a second week in a row, had a bye as the ILH regular season kicked off over the weekend. The four-time defending Open Division champion will meet Kamehameha on Friday at Aloha Stadium.

‘Iolani blanked Damien, 28-0, on Friday afternoon and remains at No. 8 in the coaches and media voting. The Raiders are the only Division I program in the poll. Lahainaluna is the lone D-II squad in the Top 10.

STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP TEN

Rk. Team W L PTS LW

1. Saint Louis (10) 0 1 100 1

2. Mililani 0 0 82 2

3. Kahuku 0 0 77 3

4. Punahou 1 0 76 4

5. Kamehameha 0 1 59 6

6. Campbell 0 0 48 5

7 Kapolei 0 0 29 7

8. ‘Iolani 1 0 27 8

9. Leilehua 0 0 24 9

10. Lahainaluna 0 0 8 NR

Also receiving votes: Hilo 7, Waianae 5, Moanalua 4, Farrington 2, Roosevelt 1, Waipahu 1.

Voted on by coaches and media statewide. First-place votes in parenthesis