Sports

Kamehameha moves up in Star-Advertiser high school football poll

By Paul Honda
phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:52 p.m.

Two games, two changes in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

Kamehameha leaped ahead of Campbell to seize the No. 5 slot after a 33-28 loss to No. 4 Punahou on Friday. Punahou needed a go-ahead touchdown with 1:28 left to pull out the win.

Lahainaluna bumped Farrington out of the No. 10 spot.

Public school football programs do not play until Oct. 15. The deadline for public-school student-athletes to become vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus is Sept. 24.

Saint Louis, which is a unanimous No. 1 for a second week in a row, had a bye as the ILH regular season kicked off over the weekend. The four-time defending Open Division champion will meet Kamehameha on Friday at Aloha Stadium.

'Iolani blanked Damien, 28-0, on Friday afternoon and remains at No. 8 in the coaches and media voting. The Raiders are the only Division I program in the poll.

Lahainaluna is the lone D-II squad in the Top 10.

STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP TEN

Rk. Team W L PTS LW
1. Saint Louis (10) 0 1 100 1
2. Mililani 0 0 82 2
3. Kahuku 0 0 77 3
4. Punahou 1 0 76 4
5. Kamehameha 0 1 59 6
6. Campbell 0 0 48 5
7 Kapolei 0 0 29 7
8. 'Iolani 1 0 27 8
9. Leilehua 0 0 24 9
10. Lahainaluna 0 0 8 NR

Also receiving votes: Hilo 7, Waianae 5, Moanalua 4, Farrington 2, Roosevelt 1, Waipahu 1.

Voted on by coaches and media statewide.