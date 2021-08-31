comscore Stephen Tsai: June Jones, Colt Brennan among those worthy of induction into University of Hawaii Circle of Honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stephen Tsai: June Jones, Colt Brennan among those worthy of induction into University of Hawaii Circle of Honor

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER  Rich Miano, center, was an All-Western Athletic Conference safety and served as a UH assistant coach for 13 years.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

     Rich Miano, center, was an All-Western Athletic Conference safety and served as a UH assistant coach for 13 years.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER  Ann Miller, was recognized for her years covering Rainbow Wahine volleyball at UH’s senior night match on Nov. 23, 2013.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

     Ann Miller, was recognized for her years covering Rainbow Wahine volleyball at UH’s senior night match on Nov. 23, 2013.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER  Costas Theocharidis (9), is the Rainbow Warrior volleyball program’s lone four-time first-team All-American.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

     Costas Theocharidis (9), is the Rainbow Warrior volleyball program’s lone four-time first-team All-American.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Former University of Hawaii football coach June Jones, left, and quarterback Colt Brennan led the Rainbow Warriors to an undefeated regular season and the Western Athletic Conference title in 2007.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Former University of Hawaii football coach June Jones, left, and quarterback Colt Brennan led the Rainbow Warriors to an undefeated regular season and the Western Athletic Conference title in 2007.

You know that bottled gunky stuff in the back of the fridge that people forget to throw out? That’s me. Read more

Previous Story
Freshmen help put Rainbow Wahine volleyball team on winning track
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 31, 2021

Scroll Up