Police say sex assault suspect may be in Ko Olina area

Honolulu police are asking for help in finding a 46-year-old woman suspected of sexual assault of a minor.
A $200,000 grand jury bench warrant for continuous sxual assault of a minor under age 14 was was issued against Liana Snuka-Laulu.
Police say Snuka-Laulu may be in the Ko Olina area.
She is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
