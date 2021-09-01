comscore Off the News: Releasing more inmates? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Releasing more inmates?

It’s happening again. Outbreaks of COVID-19 in the community have sparked a new petition from the Public Defender’s Office to the Hawaii Supreme Court to allow the release of select classifications of inmates. Read more

