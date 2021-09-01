Off the News: Releasing more inmates?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s happening again. Outbreaks of COVID-19 in the community have sparked a new petition from the Public Defender’s Office to the Hawaii Supreme Court to allow the release of select classifications of inmates. Read more

It’s happening again. Outbreaks of COVID-19 in the community have sparked a new petition from the Public Defender’s Office to the Hawaii Supreme Court to allow the release of select classifications of inmates. The idea is the same: to lower the crowding in detention facilities and the risk of a super-spreader cluster.

But the last time the court agreed, a year ago, there was no vaccine, and now there’s one with full federal approval. The court will make the call, but it seems there are more options now.

Don’t forget about getting the flu shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting your flu shot soon to fend off that virus, which peaks in the U.S. between December and February. Hawaii, though, is an outlier. Due in part to the flow of tourism and tropical climate, influenza can spread here year-round. Among the sites where shots are available: pharmacies and MinuteClinic locations operated by CVS Health, owner of Longs Drugs.

While hundreds of Hawaii residents typically die every year from the flu, only one death was recorded during the 2020-21 season, a patient over age 80. Coronavirus public health directives — mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing — are credited with helping to keep the flu at bay.