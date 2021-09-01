comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority tourism plan for Oahu focuses on reducing visitors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Tourism Authority tourism plan for Oahu focuses on reducing visitors

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.

The public can now check out the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Oahu Destination Management Action Plan, which says that the agency will work to “decrease the total number of visitors to Oahu.” Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu morgue is over capacity, using an emergency trailer parked outdoors for overflow

Scroll Up