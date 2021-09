Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii has announced three promotions and a new hire. Read more

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii has announced three promotions and a new hire:

>> Myoung Oh has been promoted from director of business advocacy to associate vice president of business advocacy and development.

>> Ayaka Hong has been promoted from marketing and events manager to director of the department. She has been with the chamber since January 2021.

>> Katie Kaahanui has been promoted from program coordinator to program manager of Hawaii Is Hiring.

>> LiAnne Tasato joins the chamber as a program coordinator. She previously was a marketing intern at Ko Hana Rum, business development and marketing coordinator at Premier Solutions HI and restaurant supervisor/administrative assistant at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.