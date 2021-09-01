Hawaii Grown Report: Hawaii high schools producing football talent

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One thing the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed down is the amount of football talent produced in Hawaii.

When college football’s first full slate of games kicks off this weekend, 107 players who graduated from high school in Hawaii will be listed on the rosters of mainland FBS programs.

That number doesn’t include the more than 40 currently playing at the University of Hawaii.

Four schools each have seven players from Hawaii listed, including USC, which had none when running back Vavae Malepeai and linebacker Jordan Iosefa first stepped foot on campus in what now seems like a lifetime ago.

“I’m proud of that number (107),” Malepeai said in a phone interview on Thursday. “I wouldn’t say it surprises me because there’s so much talent back home. We have athletes that are great and are brought up with great family values and I feel like us branching out to be on the mainland and thriving in our sport or whatever we do speaks a lot about where we’re from.”

Malepeai, who won a state title and had rushed for more yards than anyone else in state history when he graduated from Mililani in 2016, is back for his sixth season with the Trojans.

The 6-foot, 220-pound tailback redshirted his first year after suffering a broken shoulder blade in fall camp and was given another year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

He appeared in five of USC’s six games last season and led the team in rushing despite missing the Pac-12 championship game against Oregon due to a sprained knee.

The injury was just part of the most difficult year Malepeai has had in college.

“I love being part of a team — that’s what football is. And with COVID, it was difficult because you couldn’t have in-person meetings,” Malepeai said. “You couldn’t be in the locker room, you couldn’t sit and eat together. Things like that. We’d have to take double the buses to games because you could only have like 15 people on one bus. All the social distancing was the weirdest part (of the season).”

Since Malepeai and Iosefa joined the Trojans, USC has made a pointed effort to build a pipeline of players from the islands.

Punahou’s Kaulana Makaula and Maninoa Tufono and Saint Louis lineman Gino Quinones all came to USC as part of its 2019 recruiting class, but USC’s biggest get out of the islands came in 2018, when Star-Advertiser Defensive Player of the Year Kana’i Mauga signed with the Trojans.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound senior moved from outside to inside linebacker as a sophomore and has started 12 games heading into a potential breakout senior season that could end up getting him selected in next year’s NFL Draft.

“We’ve got a full schedule (this year) and I just can’t wait to be able to bond with my teammates more than we were able to last season,” Mauga said in a phone interview Friday. “Personally, I feel like everything happens for a reason and so we all got this extra year to be together and I think it’s going to be much more of a greater experience.”

Unlike Malepeai, Mauga was surprised at the number of players from Hawaii suiting up this weekend around the country.

His recruiting experience coming from Waianae was a little different than Malepeai’s.

“Hearing that number, that’s wild,” Mauga said. “It’s kind of surprising to me because I remember being from Hawaii, you didn’t have much exposure from D-I schools because it was hard to get connected and hard for some of us to fly out to all the different camps on the mainland and everything.”

With most Division I teams beginning play this weekend, here’s a look at a few storylines involving players from Hawaii:

Milton returns to the field

Three years after a devastating knee injury nearly caused him to lose his leg, quarterback McKenzie Milton is set to return to the field, but in a different uniform.

The Mililani alum and 2014 Star-Advertiser Offensive Player of the Year remains locked in a battle with redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis for the starting job at Florida State.

The Seminoles released a depth chart on Monday with both listed as possible starters for Sunday’s opener against Notre Dame.

Milton, who led Central Florida to a 12-0 record and a Peach Bowl victory over Auburn just two years after the Knights went 0-12, hasn’t played since the final regular-season game in 2018, when he blew out his knee.

If he does play, he’ll have to be on the lookout for Kapolei alumnus Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, who is listed on the depth chart as a starting defensive end for the Fighting Irish.

De Laura battles to keep QB job

Saint Louis alumnus Jayden de Laura, who became the first Washington State true freshman to start a season opener at quarterback last year, remains in a battle with Tennessee transfer Jarrett Guarantano for the starting job heading into this weekend’s opener against Utah State.

De Laura started all four games during last year’s shortened season and finished with 866 passing yards and five touchdowns with four interceptions.

He missed all of spring football after he was arrested in February on suspicion of DUI. According to the Associated Press, he failed a sobriety test and refused a Breathalyzer, but in July was found not guilty of misdemeanor DUI charges and reinstated.

If he wins the job, he’ll have a chance to throw to Kapolei alumnus De’Zhaun Stribling, who is listed as one of the starting receivers on the depth chart. His backup is Saint Louis alumnus Mitchell Quinn.

Young Huskies ready to contribute

While two of them, Kaimuki’s Sama Paama and Kahuku’s Miki Ah You, are no longer with the program, the others are poised to make important contributions this season.

Kapolei alumnus Julius Buelow hasn’t played much early in his career but is slated to start at left guard for the Huskies in Saturday’s opener against Montana. Buelow is listed on the roster as a 6-foot-8, 330-pound redshirt freshman.

Saint Louis alumus Faatui Tuitele, the Star-Advertiser defensive player of the year in 2018 and the highest-rated recruit from Hawaii in the class of 2019, is now 6 feet 3 and 305 pounds and will see considerable time on the defensive line. The Huskies list only two defensive line positions on their depth chart.

Punahou alum Tim Horn has handled all but two kickoffs since he arrived as a true freshman in 2019.

HAWAII GROWN FBS FOOTBALL PLAYERS

There are 107 players who graduated from high school in Hawaii currently listed on an FBS football roster on the mainland:

Player (High School) Ht. Wt. Cl. Pos.

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Kalawai’a Pescaia (Kamehameha ’18) 6-0 295 Jr. OL

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Ben Scott (Saint Louis ’19) 6-5 305 So. OL

Sione Veikoso (Kailua ’18) 6-7 325 Fr. OL

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Quinn Maretzki (Punahou ’20) 5-10 170 So. PK

Isaiah Filisi (Saint Louis ’19) 6-3 295 So. DL

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Kekaula Kaniho (Kahuku ’17) 5-11 188 Sr. S

Kaonohi Kaniho (Kahuku ’20) 6-0 178 Fr. DB

Riden Leong (Maryknoll ’18) 6-3 310 Jr. OL

Dalton Lins (Lahainaluna ’18) 6-1 295 Jr. OL

BRIGHAM YOUNG COUGARS

Ethan Erickson (Kahuku ’19) 6-5 225 Fr. TE

Jared Kapisi (Maui ’14) 6-0 195 Sr. DB

Alex Muti (Konawaena ’20) 6-3 210 Fr. DL

Burke Parker (Kamehameha ’18) 6-4 275 Fr. OL

CALIFORNIA BEARS

Fatu Iosefa (Mililani ’21) 6-0 190 Fr. S

Mo Iosefa (Mililani ’20) 6-3 235 So. LB

Stanley McKenzie (Saint Louis ’20) 6-2 340 So. OL

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Lawai’a Brown (Saint Louis ’20) 6-0 210 Fr. LB

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Bam Amina (Mililani ’20) 6-0 220 So. LB

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

McKenzie Milton (Mililani ’16) 5-11 189 Sr. QB

GEORGIA SOUTHERN EAGLES

Teva Reynolds (Kamehameha-Hawaii ’19) 6-1 280 So. OL

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS

Mikey Minihan (Saint Louis ’17) 6-3 300 Jr. OL

MARYLAND TERRAPINS

Challen Faamatau (Farrington ’17) 5-11 225 Sr. RB

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Roman Wilson (Saint Louis ’20) 6-0 180 So. WR

MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS

Matai Mata’afa (Lahainaluna ’21) 6-1 220 Fr. DL

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Vincent Terrell II (Punahou ’20) 5-8 170 So. SB

Sky Lactaoen (Campbell ’20) 5-10 190 Fr. FB

Trent Shiraki (Punahou ’19) 6-0 215 Jr. LB

Darrellson Masaniai (Radford ’19) 6-2 318 So. C

Tausili Fiatoa (Kahuku ’19) 6-3 241 So. DE

Akalea Kapono (Kamehameha ’19) 6-1 222 So. Raider

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS

Wynden Ho’ohuli (Mililani ’21) 6-3 220 Fr. LB

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Micah Camat (‘Iolani ’20) 6-1 175 So. DB

Jonah Chong (Iolani ’20) 6-0 170 So. QB

Micah Lilo (Kamehameha ’20) 6-0 190 So. DB

Terrell Johnson (Campbell ’16) 6-1 215 Sr. RB

Tristan Nichols (Saint Louis ’18) 6-4 245 Sr. DT

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Radson Jang (Kamehameha ’16) 6-2 245 Sr. OL

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Marist Liufau (Punahou ’19) 6-2 229 So. LB

Jordan Botelho (Saint Louis ’20) 6-2 245 So. DL

Kahanu Kia (Punahou ’21) 6-1 217, Fr. DL

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (Kapolei ’17) 6-2 268 Sr. DL

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Enokk Vimahi (Kahuku ’19) 6-4 305 So. OL

OREGON DUCKS

Peyton Yanagi (Saint Louis ’18) 5-7 197 So. LS

Faaope Laloulu (St. Francis ’19) 6-6 360 Fr. OL

Maceal Afaese (Kapolei ’20) 6-4 282 Fr. DT

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Kanoa Shannon (Kamehameha ’18) 5-4 184 So. RB

Shane Kady (Mililani ’20) 6-2 224 Fr. LB

Alexander Skelton (Punahou ’17) 6-0 312 So. DL

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Andrew Aleki (Kamehameha ’17) 6-3 230 Sr. LB

Seyddrick Lakalaka (Punahou ’17) 6-1 235 Sr. LB

Darrell Masaniai (Saint Louis ’20) 6-2 220 Fr. LB’

Alama Uluave (Punahou ’18) 6-2 305 Sr. OL

SMU MUSTANGS

Isaac Slade-Matautia (Saint Louis ’17) 6-1, 235, Jr, LB

STANFORD CARDINAL

Alakai Gilman (Punahou ’20) 5-11 195 So. S

SYRACUSE ORANGEMEN

Austyn Kauhi (Kamehameha ’21) 6-5 280 Fr. OL

Kalan Ellis (Saint Louis ’21) 6-6 365 Fr. OL

TEMPLE OWLS

Joseph Hooper (KS-Hawaii ‘17) 6-3 300 Sr. OL

UCF KNIGHTS

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (Campbell ’21) 6-1 175 Fr. WR

Dillon Gabriel (Mililani ’19) 6-0 200 Jr. QB

Lokahi Pauole (Kamehameha ’19) 6-4 305 Jr. OL

Hirkley Latu (Kahuku ’16) 6-3 250 So. LB

Ryan Kaneshiro (Hanalani ’17) 6-3 200 Sr. TE

UCLA BRUINS

Matt Sykes (Saint Louis ’20) 6-4 200 So. WR

Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi (Punahou ’19) 6-3 282 So. DL

Duke Clemens (Punahou ’19) 6-3 291 Jr. OL

UNLV REBELS

Cameron Friel (Kailua ’21) 6-3 220 Fr. QB

Avery Miguel (Waimea ’18) 5-9 175 Jr. RB

Josh Tihada (Lahainaluna ’19) 5-8 180 Fr. RB

Leif Fautanu (University ’19) 6-2 315 So. OL

Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen (Punahou ’21) 6-1 160 Fr. WR

Anthony Sagapolutele (Saint Louis ’21) 5-11 240 Sr. DL

USC TROJANS

Kaulana Makaula (Punahou ’19) 6-3 220 So. LB

Kana’i Mauga (Waianae ’18) 6-2 245 Sr. LB

Vavae Malepeai (Mililani ’16) 6-0 220 Sr. RB

Brad Aoki (Punahou ’18) 5-9 170 Jr. QB

Maninoa Tufono (Punahou ’19) 6-3 290 So. DL

Jordan Iosefa (Saint Louis ’16) 6-2 240 Sr. LB

Gino Quinones (Saint Louis ’19) 6-4 295 So. OL

UTAH UTES

Kamo’i Latu (Saint Louis ’20) 6-0 195 Fr. S

Taka Lautaha (St. Francis ’18) 6-2 284 Fr. DT

Miki Suguturaga (Punahou ’17) 6-4 264 Fr. DE

Mika Tafua (Kamehameha ’15) 6-3 250 Jr. DE

Mason Tufaga (Saint Louis ’21) 6-1 226 Fr. LB

Elvis Vakapuna (Kahuku ’17) 5-7 211 Fr. RB

Aliki Vimahi (Kahuku ’17) 6-4 286 Fr. DT

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Dusten Ramseyer-Burdett (Kapaa ’18) 6-0 185 Jr. S

Hale Motu’apuaka (Punahou ’18) 6-1 275 Jr. DT

UTSA ROADRUNNERS

Ahofitu Maka (Punahou ‘18) 6-3 335 Sr. OL

VANDERBILT COMMODORES

Feleti Afemui (Maui ’17) 6-3 245 Sr. LB

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS

Aaron Faumui (Kapolei ‘18) 6-1 300 Jr. DL

Samson Reed (Kahuku ‘18) 6-2 280 Jr. DL

Wayne Taulapapa (Punahou ‘16) 5-9 210 Sr. RB

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Meki Pei (‘Iolani ’20) 5-11 180 Fr. DB

Tim Horn (Punahou ’19) 6-3 220 So. PK

Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Pearl City ’18) 6-4 260 So. LB

Julius Buelow (Kapolei ’19) 6-8 330 Fr. OL

Fatu Sua-Godinet (Kamehameha ’16) 5-11 190 Jr. WR

Kuao Peihopa (Kamehameha ’21) 6-3 300 Fr. DL

Faatui Tuitele (Saint Louis ’19) 6-3 305 Fr. DL

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Jayden de Laura (Saint Louis ’20) 6-0 190 Fr. QB

Peni Naulu (Kapolei ’19) 6-2 211 So. RB

Mitchell Quinn (Saint Louis ’18) 5-11 173 Jr. WR

Tanner Moku (Kamehameha ’20) 6-0 195 So. DB

Carter Kamana (‘Iolani ’20) 6-1 181 So. WR

De’Zhaun Stribling (Kapolei ’21) 6-2 202 Fr. WR

Christian Mejia (Kailua ’17) 6-3 285 Sr. DL

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Nick Herbig (Saint Louis ’20) 6-2 227 So. LB

———

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser