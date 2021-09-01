No. 1 Saint Louis and No. 4 Punahou forced to postpone ILH football game due to coronavirus

Friday’s ILH football game at Aloha Stadium between No. 1 Saint Louis and No. 4 Punahou has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, school officials confirmed Wednesday.

It’s the second time in as many weeks at least one ILH game has been called off.

A game between Saint Louis II and Pac-Five last week was also postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Saint Louis, which lost to nationally-ranked Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas on Aug. 20, was expecting to play its first game in Hawaii since defeating Kahuku in the 2019 Open Division state final, 45-6.

The Crusaders have won 35 straight games against Hawaii opponents. The last loss was to the Buffanblu, 33-20, in September 2016.