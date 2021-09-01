No. 1 Saint Louis and No. 4 Punahou forced to postpone ILH football game due to coronavirus

Friday’s ILH football game at Aloha Stadium between No. 1 Saint Louis and No. 4 Punahou has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, school officials confirmed Wednesday.
It’s the second time in as many weeks at least one ILH game has been called off.
A game between Saint Louis II and Pac-Five last week was also postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Saint Louis, which lost to nationally-ranked Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas on Aug. 20, was expecting to play its first game in Hawaii since defeating Kahuku in the 2019 Open Division state final, 45-6.
The Crusaders have won 35 straight games against Hawaii opponents. The last loss was to the Buffanblu, 33-20, in September 2016.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.