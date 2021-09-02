comscore Column: Shutting down short-term vacation rentals not the answer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Shutting down short-term vacation rentals not the answer

  • By Milo Spindt
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.
  • Milo Spindt is executive director of the Hawaii Legal Short-Term Rental Alliance (HILSTRA).

    Milo Spindt is executive director of the Hawaii Legal Short-Term Rental Alliance (HILSTRA).

Acting under the idea that reducing the number of tourists will resolve traffic, overcrowded beaches and affordable housing problems, the city Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) is introducing a revised vacation rental bill that will close many small businesses who serve our communities. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Step up support for TMT project

Scroll Up