Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Growing subsistence farming

Today Updated 6:51 p.m.

Green shoots are coming up at the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands — or they will be, once the farming homesteaders get started planting.

There are backyard vegetable gardeners, but the new subsistence farming homestead program takes more commitment than that. DHHL officials assert that they're hearing from many with that commitment, eager to get one of the lots being readied for cultivation near Hilo.

This will not resolve the 29,000 DHHL beneficiary wait list, but it's a welcome step.

Youth Commission steps up

Members of the first-ever Honolulu Youth Commission, sworn in last week, are tasked with advising city government leaders on "effects of policies" as well as "priorities, programs and budgets concerning the children and youth."

Commissioners — in the age range of 14 to 24 — will serve staggered terms of one or two years, and are selected by both the mayor and City Council members.

Created by a voter-approved 2020 City Charter amendment, the panel holds potential to benefit Oahu's present and future as it creates fresh opportunity for youth to weigh in on challenging issues, ranging from rising living costs to climate change threats.