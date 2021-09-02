comscore Nuisance complaint filed to stop illegal game rooms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nuisance complaint filed to stop illegal game rooms

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:11 p.m.

Honolulu’s Department of the Prosecuting Attorney has filed what it says is a rarely used civil nuisance abatement complaint against a McCully property owner to combat illegal game rooms on Oahu. Read more

