PHOTO: Cooling Off

COOLING OFF: About 450 furin wind chimes decorated Wada Shrine in Otsu, as part of the shrine’s furin festival, which ran through Aug. 22. The light blue and dark blue chimes represented Lake Biwa and the ryujin dragon god, respectively, in the hopes of warding off evil spirits. The sound of the chimes is meant to inspire a feeling of coolness amid the summer heat. Above, a visitor enjoyed the sound and beauty of furin at the shrine last month.
