comscore Friday’s prep football capsules | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Friday’s prep football capsules

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

After a canceled matchup with Saint Louis I-AA last week, Pac-Five will get its first taste of game competition against the defending ILH Division I champion Raiders. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii football team hope to be at full strength vs. Portland State Vikings
Next Story
Television and radio - Sept. 2, 2021

Scroll Up