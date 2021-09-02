Friday’s prep football capsules

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After a canceled matchup with Saint Louis I-AA last week, Pac-Five will get its first taste of game competition against the defending ILH Division I champion Raiders. Read more

Pac-Five at ‘Iolani, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

After a canceled matchup with Saint Louis I-AA last week, Pac-Five will get its first taste of game competition against the defending ILH Division I champion Raiders.

‘Iolani’s Micah Hoomanawanui, a first-time starter, passed for 161 yards (20-for-29) and Brody Bantolina rumbled for 153 yards and three TDs on 22 carries in last week’s 28-0 win over Damien.

As a team, the Raiders ran the football 46 times out of their spread formation. ‘Iolani’s defense limited a young Damien squad to 149 yards of total offense.

First-year Pac-Five head coach Kena Heffernan hesitates to single out his top players. After decades of practicing at Mid-Pacific’s football field, the Wolfpack now practice at Manoa Valley District Park and have adapted to life without a locker room.

Damien vs. Kamehameha I-AA, Aloha Stadium, Friday, 5 p.m.

The Monarchs got their feet wet in the loss at ‘Iolani. Sophomore Jensen Tanele, with 129 total yards, accounted for most of their offensive output. The elusive playmaker rushed for a team-high 42 yards.

Senior wide receiver Kamalii Labanon (four receptions, 30 yards) and Sylas Alaimalo (three, 29) provide some of Damien’s best potential offensively.

The Warriors are essentially the junior varsity team, loaded with young talent. Hudson Lee is a standout on the offensive line. Tristan Colby Waiamau-Galindo is one of their defensive leaders.

“The speed of the game will be an adjustment for our sophomores and freshmen,” coach Wade Inn said.