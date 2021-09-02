Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii schools lag in men’s soccer poll By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii Pacific is judged to be the team to beat in PacWest men’s soccer this season, coming in seventh in the conference’s preseason poll. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii Pacific is judged to be the team to beat in PacWest men’s soccer this season, coming in seventh in the conference’s preseason poll. The Sharks are just ahead of Chaminade. UH Hilo is expected to finish 10th in the 11-team league. Azusa Pacific is the pick to win, followed by Point Loma and Concordia. HPU senior Gerrit Arzberger was the lone Hawaii player on the preseason team, making it as a midfielder. Previous Story Hawaii football team hope to be at full strength vs. Portland State Vikings