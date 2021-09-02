Hawaii schools lag in men’s soccer poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific is judged to be the team to beat in PacWest men’s soccer this season, coming in seventh in the conference’s preseason poll.

The Sharks are just ahead of Chaminade. UH Hilo is expected to finish 10th in the 11-team league.

Azusa Pacific is the pick to win, followed by Point Loma and Concordia.

HPU senior Gerrit Arzberger was the lone Hawaii player on the preseason team, making it as a midfielder.