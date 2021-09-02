Utah Valley beats Hawaii women’s volleyball team

Utah Valley senior Kristen Bell put away 17 kills and closed out the Wolverines’ five-set win over the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team today in Orem, Utah.

Tori Dorius had three kills and a block in UVU’s pivotal a 5-0 run late in the fifth set and Bell’s final kill capped the Wolverines’ 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-12 win at Lockhart Arena. Dorius finished with 12 kills as did UVU senior Kazna Tanuvasa.

Senior Brooke Van Sickle led the Rainbow Wahine with 20 kills and 24 digs, both career highs, as UH fell to 2-2 in its first road match of the season. Middle blocker Amber Igiede finished with 15 kills, also a new career best, and nine blocks. Senior middle blocker Skyler Williams was in on seven of UH’s 16 blocks.

UH committed five hitting errors and five service errors as UVU took a late lead and hung on to take the first set. UH led throughout the second set and closed with an 8-2 run to tie the match. UVU’s 5-1 run late in the third set helped the Wolverines move ahead 2-1 and UVU earned match point with a 24-23 in the fourth. But UH stayed alive with a Van Sickle kill and Williams was in on back-to-back blocks to send the match to a fifth set.

UH led 10-9 in the fifth set but Dorius powered UVU’s 5-0 surge and closed out the win.

The Rainbow Wahine continue their road trip on Friday against No. 22 San Diego in Salt Lake City in the Utah Classic.