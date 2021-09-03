Kauai officer sues police chief for racial discrimination
Updated 12:05 a.m.
FILE - This Feb. 28, 2020 file photo shows Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck speaking at a news conference in Lihue, Hawaii. A police captain on the Hawaii island of Kauai has filed a lawsuit alleging Raybuck discriminated against him for being Japanese American, including an episode when the chief squinted his eyes, bowed repeatedly and said he couldn’t trust Japanese people. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP, File)