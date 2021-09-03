comscore Chaminade drops soccer opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade drops soccer opener

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

The Chaminade women’s soccer team hung close with nationally ranked Northwest Nazerene but came up short in its season opener, falling 1-0 on Thursday in Nampa, Idaho. Read more

