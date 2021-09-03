Chaminade drops soccer opener

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women's soccer team hung close with nationally ranked Northwest Nazerene but came up short in its season opener, falling 1-0 on Thursday in Nampa, Idaho.

The Nighthawks (1-0) came into the match ranked 11th in the country in Division II. Makayla Roggow headed in a corner kick off the foot of Magda Wronski in the 64th minute for the match’s only score.

Chaminade (0-1) took six shots, while Northwest Nazarene took 14. Four of the ’Swords’ tries at the net were on goal.

Westminster scores late to sink Hilo soccer

Elaina Pierce slipped a shot past Vulcans keeper Viviana Poli in the 76th minute as Westminster handed the Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team a 1-0 loss in their season opener on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park.

Westminster (2-0) outshot Hilo 8-3 in the game, as Griffins goalkeeper Kelsea Cracroft earned a shutout. Christina Kanellou had the only shot on goal for the Vulcans (0-1).