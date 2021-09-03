Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade drops soccer opener By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Chaminade women’s soccer team hung close with nationally ranked Northwest Nazerene but came up short in its season opener, falling 1-0 on Thursday in Nampa, Idaho. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Chaminade women’s soccer team hung close with nationally ranked Northwest Nazerene but came up short in its season opener, falling 1-0 on Thursday in Nampa, Idaho. The Nighthawks (1-0) came into the match ranked 11th in the country in Division II. Makayla Roggow headed in a corner kick off the foot of Magda Wronski in the 64th minute for the match’s only score. Chaminade (0-1) took six shots, while Northwest Nazarene took 14. Four of the ’Swords’ tries at the net were on goal. Westminster scores late to sink Hilo soccer Elaina Pierce slipped a shot past Vulcans keeper Viviana Poli in the 76th minute as Westminster handed the Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team a 1-0 loss in their season opener on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park. Westminster (2-0) outshot Hilo 8-3 in the game, as Griffins goalkeeper Kelsea Cracroft earned a shutout. Christina Kanellou had the only shot on goal for the Vulcans (0-1). Previous Story Idolized Colt Brennan leads the way in Hawaii’s Circle of Honor