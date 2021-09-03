Calendar
Today
FOOTBALL
ILH: Pac-Five at ’Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Damien vs. Kamehameha II, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
SATURDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College: Hawaii Big Wave Invitational, 7 a.m. (men), 7:45 a.m. (women), at Kahuku Golf Course.
FOOTBALL
College: Portland State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
SOCCER
College men: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at Saint Louis field.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.