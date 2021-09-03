Calendar

Today

FOOTBALL

ILH: Pac-Five at ’Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Damien vs. Kamehameha II, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Hawaii Big Wave Invitational, 7 a.m. (men), 7:45 a.m. (women), at Kahuku Golf Course.

FOOTBALL

College: Portland State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

SOCCER

College men: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at Saint Louis field.