I couldn’t take my eyes off your recent headline, “2020 census shows Honolulu’s population tops 1 million” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 13). Read more

Crack down on those at illegal large gatherings

With this COVID-19 pandemic well into its second year, more needs to be done about those who still insist on promoting or attending large social gatherings.

Start using the millions of dollars of unspent federal funds to process and arrest or fine these individuals. Slaps on the wrist and verbal warnings don’t seem to be working. Hit them where it hurts (the wallet) and maybe we’ll see more compliance.

Matt Hee

Kakaako

As population grows, more ICU units needed

However, combined with your headlines noting the latest surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and our lack of ICU capacity, I’ve become an advocate for a notable and corresponding increase in ICU units within Honolulu and all of Hawaii.

I request that the city and state put forward proposals immediately to make sure Hawaii’s concerns are addressed in the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill now before Congress.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

Read and learn about 7 stages of severe COVID

I am a nurse. Recently our friend and very close neighbor was taken by ambulance to our local hospital. He has COVID-19. I strongly encourage everyone to read the excellent and very accurate article, “Here’s what the 7 stages of severe COVID-19 look like” (Star-Advertiser, Insight, Aug. 29), by Karen Gallardo.

Unbiased, sad, and very scary.

Charlene Smith

Kailua

No aloha from Aloha Freedom Coalition

I find it quite interesting that a group with a clear political stance is somehow called the Aloha Freedom Coalition.

“Aloha” includes love, compassion, empathy. I don’t see it with the AFC.

Please drop the word Aloha, AFC. You do not display any.

Michael Rosenberg

Downtown Honolulu

First responders need to get vaccinated

Lifeguard Bryan Phillips wrote, “as public workers, we have a responsibility to protect our communities and keep residents and visitors safe” (“People have the right to not choose vaccine,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 24).

Really? Then get a safe vaccine or spare me the mouth-to-mouth.

Jim Killett

Lahaina

