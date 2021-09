Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahiau Young and Pono Sales returned interceptions for touchdowns to help Anthony Tuitele earn his first win as Damien’s head coach in a 25-20 victory over Kamehameha II on Friday at Aloha Stadium. Read more

Junior Peyton Dalmacio rushed for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late in the first quarter for the first points of the season for the Monarchs (1-1), who were shut out last week by ‘Iolani.

“To be honest, I’m more excited for the boys,” Tuitele said. “I’m more happy for them and so I’d like to say thanks to them for getting that win, and now let’s continue moving forward and getting better.”

Damien forced four turnovers on defense and had six sacks.

Young, one of only six seniors for the Monarchs, got the critical sack late in the game to thwart Kamehameha’s final drive.

After a Damien turnover, Kamehameha trailed 25-20 and had the ball inside the Damien 20 in the final three minutes.

A penalty pushed the Warriors back 5 yards and then Young sacked Kamehameha quarterback Nazaiah Caravallo-Lawelawe for a loss of 9. It forced the Warriors to attempt two deep passes and the second was intercepted off a tip by Brayden Taum at the 1-yard line.

Quarterback Jensen Tanele was able to sneak the ball three times for 11 yards and the final first down that ended the game.

“Now they’re playing with more confidence,” Tuitele said. “Hopefully from this win today we can carry on and fix the mistakes and hopefully continue to get better and better every day.”

Tanele rushed for 74 yards and completed eight passes for 128 yards to account for most of the Damien offense.

Kamehameha’s Ty Perkins did all of the scoring for the Warriors (0-1), who are made up entirely of freshmen and sophomores.

Perkins caught touchdown passes of 54, 42 and 33 yards.

His first TD came on the second play of the game as Kamehameha went deep into the playbook immediately.

The Warriors executed a double reverse pass with backup quarterback Noah Spencer lined up out wide.

Caravallo-Lawelawe took the snap and handed off to Nicson Alapai, who came in motion and then flipped a lateral back to Spencer, who found Perkins wide open for the score just 45 seconds into the game.

Friday’s game was originally supposed to be the first of a doubleheader, but the nightcap between No. 1 Saint Louis and No. 4 Punahou was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Damien 25, Kamehameha 20

At Aloha Stadium

Damien (1-1) 6 7 12 0 — 25

Kamehameha II (0-1) 7 7 0 6 — 20

KSK—Ty Perkins 54 pass from Noah Spencer (Kain Tubania kick)

DMS—Peyton Dalmacio 3 run (kick failed)

DMS—Pono Sales 66 interception return (Jensen Tanele kick)

KSK—Perkins 42 pass from Nazaiah Caravallo-Lawelawe (Tubania kick)

DMS—Dalmacio 1 run (run failed)

DMS—Kahiau Young 47 interception return (kick blocked)

KSK—Perkins 33 pass from Caravallo-Lawelawe (pass failed)

RUSHING—Damien: Tanele 24-74, Dalmacio 19-29, Sylas Alaimalo 3-24, team 1-(minus 7). Kamehameha: Nui Ka’apana 12-61, Kahiapo Kuhaulua-Leong 18-35, Rusten Abang-Perez 2-11, Caravallo-Lawelawe 10-(minus 12), team 2-(minus 44).

PASSING—Damien: Tanele 8-26–0-128. Kamehameha: Caravallo-Lawelawe 6-16-2-106, Spencer 1-3-1-54.