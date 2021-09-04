CALENDAR

TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Hawaii Big Wave Invitational, 7 a.m. (men), 7:45 a.m. (women), at Kahuku Golf Course.

FOOTBALL

College: Portland State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

SOCCER

College men: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at Saint Louis field.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College women: Westminster vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

ILH WATER POLO

Boys’ Varsity 1

Kamehameha 13, ‘Iolani 5

IOL—Luke Tobin 2, Kenjiro Otake, Trent Ihle, Reef Hangai. KSK—Hayden Chong Tim 4, Nash Brandon 2, Caleb Wright 2, Matthias Hibbard, Maurice Crabbe, Tate Hirayama, Akahai Hudgens, Daniel Ontai.

Boys’ Varsity 2

Le Jardin 14, Mid-Pacific 9

LJA—Wilson Smith 4, Helele Maeva 4, Lo-gan Lefforge, Marcus Webster 2, Shane Tanner 2, Logan Lefforge, Walker Slay. MPI—William Wood 3, Micah Chong 3, Noah Yang 2, Luke Perrin.

‘Iolani 8, Kamehameha 2

|IOL—Jackson Iwata 3, Evan Wong 3, Bran- don Tsang, Luke Perrin. KSK—Camden Fong, Jaxen Nishimura.

ILH VOLLEYBALL

Girls’ JV 1

Punahou (G) def. Maryknoll 25-16, 25-18

Kamehameha (W) def. ‘Iolani (R) 25-12, 25-13

Kamehameha (B) def. ‘Iolani (B) 23-25, 25- 17, 25-16

Mid-Pac def. Hawaii Baptist 25-23, 25-14

Girls’ JV 2

Damien def. University 25-16, 25-18

Girls’ Intermediate 1

Hawaii Baptist def. ‘Iolani (R) 25-17, 25-15