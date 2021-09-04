CALENDAR
TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College: Hawaii Big Wave Invitational, 7 a.m. (men), 7:45 a.m. (women), at Kahuku Golf Course.
FOOTBALL
College: Portland State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
SOCCER
College men: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at Saint Louis field.
SUNDAY
SOCCER
College women: Westminster vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
ILH WATER POLO
Boys’ Varsity 1
Kamehameha 13, ‘Iolani 5
IOL—Luke Tobin 2, Kenjiro Otake, Trent Ihle, Reef Hangai. KSK—Hayden Chong Tim 4, Nash Brandon 2, Caleb Wright 2, Matthias Hibbard, Maurice Crabbe, Tate Hirayama, Akahai Hudgens, Daniel Ontai.
Boys’ Varsity 2
Le Jardin 14, Mid-Pacific 9
LJA—Wilson Smith 4, Helele Maeva 4, Lo-gan Lefforge, Marcus Webster 2, Shane Tanner 2, Logan Lefforge, Walker Slay. MPI—William Wood 3, Micah Chong 3, Noah Yang 2, Luke Perrin.
‘Iolani 8, Kamehameha 2
|IOL—Jackson Iwata 3, Evan Wong 3, Bran- don Tsang, Luke Perrin. KSK—Camden Fong, Jaxen Nishimura.
ILH VOLLEYBALL
Girls’ JV 1
Punahou (G) def. Maryknoll 25-16, 25-18
Kamehameha (W) def. ‘Iolani (R) 25-12, 25-13
Kamehameha (B) def. ‘Iolani (B) 23-25, 25- 17, 25-16
Mid-Pac def. Hawaii Baptist 25-23, 25-14
Girls’ JV 2
Damien def. University 25-16, 25-18
Girls’ Intermediate 1
Hawaii Baptist def. ‘Iolani (R) 25-17, 25-15
