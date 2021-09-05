Toddler suffers head injury after being hit by car

A 2-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in serious condition after suffering a head injury when he was hit by a vehicle at 5:45 p.m. today.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel reported responding to the incident on Hoolai Steet between Pensacola and Piikoi.
EMS said advanced life support was administered to the toddler, who suffered multiple injuries including a head injury.
