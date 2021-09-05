Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Hyunwoo reveals true identity on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:40 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “Father, I Will Take Care of You” Episode 11 6:40 p.m. today Hyunwoo comes clean with Jungeun that he is David Lee. Jungeun is shocked by his words and starts drilling him. Hyunwoo tells her how he lost everything in the Wall Street crash, and she apologizes. Hyunwoo makes an offer to Jungeun. Episode 12 7:45 p.m. today Seungjoon gets furious after hearing Mijoo’s harsh words toward Donghui. He argues with Mijoo and heads to see Donghui. Seungjoon kisses Donghui. Hyejoo and Heesook can’t accept the fact that their son was switched. “Modern Girl” One-part drama special 7:45 p.m. Monday Set in Korea during the Japanese occupation, a young married woman wants to earn her husband’s affection by learning to read. Living in an era of Confucian morals, with many restraints for women, she ventures out to become a modern woman. As she adopts a modern lifestyle, she falls in love with her teacher, and her rival happens to be her servant. “To My Bully” One-part drama special 7:45 p.m. Tuesday An ordinary teacher, who dreams of a school with no bullies, is thrown into confusion when he faces his bully from high school, now as a colleague. As the two vie for a permanent position, troubles are bound to arise. He must choose between his future and his conscience. “Secrets and Lies” Episodes 5-6 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Hwa-kyung tries to stop Ju-won from going on the air. Chun-sung gets in front of the camera to record his message for Hwa-kyung. Hwa-kyung heads to see Do-bin with an ultimatum. Do-bin is perplexed at Ju-won’s behavior. Episodes 7-8 7:45 p.m. Thursday Woo-jung chases after Chun-sung. Hwa-kyung ignores Chun-sung and enters the studio for her job interview. Hwa-kyung and Woo-jung face each other in the job interview. “Penthouse III” Episode 17 7:55 p.m. Friday Joo Dan-tae is nowhere to be found. Cheon Seo-jin is in for a rude awakening with everyone closing in on her. Eun-byul has her own way of protecting her mother. Residents of Hera Palace face the law once again. Episode 18 7:55 p.m. Saturday Soo-ryeon and Logan’s engagement is announced. Dan-tae sets out to shatter Soo-ryeon’s happiness. He heads to Hera Palace, where the engagement party is to be held. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ jabs, flips Asian American film cliches