K-Drama: Hyunwoo reveals true identity on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 11

6:40 p.m. today

Hyunwoo comes clean with Jungeun that he is David Lee. Jungeun is shocked by his words and starts drilling him. Hyunwoo tells her how he lost everything in the Wall Street crash, and she apologizes. Hyunwoo makes an offer to Jungeun.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. today

Seungjoon gets furious after hearing Mijoo’s harsh words toward Donghui. He argues with Mijoo and heads to see Donghui. Seungjoon kisses Donghui. Hyejoo and Heesook can’t accept the fact that their son was switched.

“Modern Girl”

One-part drama special

7:45 p.m. Monday

Set in Korea during the Japanese occupation, a young married woman wants to earn her husband’s affection by learning to read. Living in an era of Confucian morals, with many restraints for women, she ventures out to become a modern woman. As she adopts a modern lifestyle, she falls in love with her teacher, and her rival happens to be her servant.

“To My Bully”

One-part drama special

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

An ordinary teacher, who dreams of a school with no bullies, is thrown into confusion when he faces his bully from high school, now as a colleague. As the two vie for a permanent position, troubles are bound to arise. He must choose between his ­future and his conscience.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 5-6

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hwa-kyung tries to stop Ju-won from going on the air. Chun-sung gets in front of the camera to record his message for Hwa-kyung. Hwa-kyung heads to see ­Do-bin with an ultimatum. Do-bin is perplexed at ­Ju-won’s behavior.

Episodes 7-8

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Woo-jung chases after Chun-sung. Hwa-kyung ignores Chun-sung and enters the studio for her job interview. Hwa-kyung and Woo-jung face each other in the job interview.

“Penthouse III”

Episode 17

7:55 p.m. Friday

Joo Dan-tae is nowhere to be found. Cheon Seo-jin is in for a rude awakening with everyone closing in on her. Eun-byul has her own way of protecting her mother. Residents of Hera Palace face the law once again.

Episode 18

7:55 p.m. Saturday

Soo-ryeon and Logan’s ­engagement is announced. Dan-tae sets out to shatter Soo-ryeon’s happiness. He heads to Hera Palace, where the engagement party is to be held.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.