Now Read This: ‘Mel Fell,’ ‘Sue & Tai-chan,’ ‘One of the Good Ones,’ ‘The Left-Handed Booksellers of London’

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Mel Fell”

By Corey R. Tabor

Follow Mel the bird as she takes a leap of faith in her first attempt at flight.

Ages 4-8

“Sue & Tai-chan”

By Kanata Konami

Sue is an elderly house cat and loves her peace and quiet. But one day, the rambunctious little Tai-chan shows up and intrudes into Sue’s lovely and quiet life. Life will never be the same with Tai-chan around!

Ages 9-12

“One of the Good Ones”

By Maika Moulite

Although distraught, Happi is unsettled by the way people have idolized the memory of her sister after attending a social justice rally: Why do people have to be perfect to be missed? As a way to honor her memory, Happi and her sister Genny go on a road trip using the original “Green Book,” and the trip reveals secrets neither sister knew about their late sister Kezi.

Ages 14 and up

“The Left-Handed Booksellers of London”

By Garth Nix

A girl’s quest to find her father leads her to an extended family of magical fighting booksellers who police the mythical Old World of England when it intrudes on the modern world.

Ages 14+