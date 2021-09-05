comscore Dave Reardon: Hawaii football team makes enough big plays to make up for mistakes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Hawaii football team makes enough big plays to make up for mistakes

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii running back Calvin Turner dashes toward the end zone for a touchdown against the Portland State Vikings during the first half,

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Portland State running back Jalynnee McGee fumbles the football while being hit by Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau during the second half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii wide receiver Nick Mardner hauls in a pass against the Portland State Vikings during the second half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

This was the first University of Hawaii football game ever played on campus, so it’s fitting to hand out a couple of grades to the Rainbow Warriors after an exciting but sloppy 49-35 win over Portland State on Saturday. Read more

