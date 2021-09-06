Washington State routs University of Hawaii soccer team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Washington State scored less than three minutes into Sunday’s soccer match with Hawaii and went on to overwhelm the Rainbow Wahine 7-0 in Pullman, Wash.

MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson opened the scoring at the 2:16 mark and the Cougars opened up a 3-0 lead in under 11 minutes. Bridget Rieken and Elyse Bennett each scored two goals in the Cougars’ highest scoring game since 2002. Washington State (3-0-1) took 26 shots to UH’s three as the Wahine (0-3-1) continue to search for their first goal of the season.

UH closes its three-match road trip on Wednesday at Idaho.

>> Humboldt State’s Kendal Spencer scored a tie-breaking goal in the 74th minute to send the Lumberjacks to a 2-1 win over the Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team on Sunday in Arcata, Calif. Daeleen Tokunaga scored in the 20th minute for the Vulcans (0-2).

>> The Hawaii Pacific women’s soccer team (1-1) conceded a goal in each half on Sunday at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium, falling to the visiting Westminster Griffins 2-0. Westminster’s Rebecca Wheeler assisted on both goals, with Cassidy Orr and Aimee Kurfurst finding the back of the net.

Chaminade volleyball splits in Washington

After squandering a two-set lead, the Chaminade women’s volleyball team rallied in the fifth to outlast Central Washington in the morning session of the Western Washington Invitational on Sunday in Bellingham, Wash.

Greta Corti and Brooken Pe’a led the Silverswords (6-1) with 15 kills each in Chaminade’s 25-22, 25-19, 16-25, 26-28, 15-12 win. Chaminade trailed 10-6 in the fifth set before going on a 6-0 run, taking the lead on a Corti ace.

The Silverswords saw their four-match winning streak end with a four-set loss to No. 14 Western Washington in the tournament finale. Corti posted 14 kills but Western Washington pulled out a 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18 win behind Gabby Gunterman’s 16 kills.