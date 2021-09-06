Television and radio – Sept. 6, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Rays at Red Sox
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Giants at Rockies
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Dodgers at Cardinals
|10 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Mariners at Astros
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Rangers at Angels
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|FOOTBALL: College
|Louisville at Ole Miss
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|FOOTBALL: CFL
|Edmonton at Calgary
|10:30 a.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|GOLF
|Solheim Cup
|6 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|Canadian: York Unite FC at HFX Wanderers FC
|8 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|College: UC Santa Barbara at Stanford
|4 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNITED
|Team Vidales vs. Team Piper
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Team Jaquish vs. Team Osterman
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open
|5 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|U.S. Open
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Tuesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Mets at Marlins
|12:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Dodgers at Cardinals
|1:30 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Regional coverage
|3:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Angels at Padres
|4 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Basketball: wnba
|Mystics at Storm
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Soccer: fifa world cup qualifying
|France vs. Finland
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Soccer
|USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|College: Kentucky at Louisville
|1:30 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Canada: FC Edmonton at Valour FC
|2 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open, quarterfinals
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|RADIO
|Today
|MLB: Dodgers at Cardinals
|10 a.m.
|990-AM
|MLB: Blue Jays at Yankees
|7:02 a.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB: Giants at Rockies
|2:40 p.m.
|1500-AM
|Tuesday
|MLB: Blue Jays at Yankees
|1:05 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Dodgers at Cardinals
|1:30 p.m.
|990-AM
