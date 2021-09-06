comscore Television and radio - Sept. 6, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Sept. 6, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 8:47 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Rays at Red Sox 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Giants at Rockies 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Dodgers at Cardinals 10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Mariners at Astros 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Rangers at Angels 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
FOOTBALL: College
Louisville at Ole Miss 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
FOOTBALL: CFL
Edmonton at Calgary 10:30 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
GOLF
Solheim Cup 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Canadian: York Unite FC at HFX Wanderers FC 8 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
College: UC Santa Barbara at Stanford 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNITED
Team Vidales vs. Team Piper 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Team Jaquish vs. Team Osterman 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
TENNIS
U.S. Open 5 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
 
Tuesday
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Mets at Marlins 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Dodgers at Cardinals 1:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Angels at Padres 4 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Basketball: wnba
Mystics at Storm 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Soccer: fifa world cup qualifying
France vs. Finland 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Soccer
USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
College: Kentucky at Louisville 1:30 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Canada: FC Edmonton at Valour FC 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
U.S. Open, quarterfinals 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
 
RADIO
Today
MLB: Dodgers at Cardinals 10 a.m. 990-AM
MLB: Blue Jays at Yankees 7:02 a.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB: Giants at Rockies 2:40 p.m. 1500-AM
 
Tuesday
MLB: Blue Jays at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Dodgers at Cardinals 1:30 p.m. 990-AM
