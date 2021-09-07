Fire investigators unable to determine cause of Waianae Quonset hut fire

Honolulu Fire Department investigators concluded that Friday’s Waianae Quonset hut fire, in which 20 or more vehicles and the building were destroyed, is undetermined, HFD announced today.

HFD also determined the blaze caused an estimated $235,000 in damage, $10,000 to the structure and $225,000 to its contents, including the vehicles. A dog who lived there died in the fire.

Fire Capt. Malcolm Medrano said today that an earlier report that a 70-year-old man was the sole occupant of the building and evacuated on his own, however, was incorrect. The man, who lived there with his two dogs, was not in the building at the time.

He said the building, a Quonset hut-type structure, was used for vehicle repair and resale and operated as Badua Auto.

Its correct address is 86-479 Paheehee Road. HFD provided a different address on Friday.

Roughly 20 or more vehicles were stored in and around the structure, sustaining varying degrees of fire damage, Medrano said.

The structure was built of steel frame, corrugated fiberglass panels and vinyl tarps, Medrano said.