comscore No tsunami threat to Hawaii following earthquake in Mexico | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

No tsunami threat to Hawaii following earthquake in Mexico

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 5:02 pm
  • ASSOCIATED PERSS People gather outside on the sidewalk after a strong earthquake was felt in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City tonight.

    ASSOCIATED PERSS

    People gather outside on the sidewalk after a strong earthquake was felt in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City tonight.

  • COURTESY USGS

    COURTESY USGS

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, Mexico, tonight, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 17 kilometers (about 10 miles) northeast of Acapulco.

The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Román, said in statement to the television news outlet Milenio that “there is no really serious situation” so far and no reports of casualties.

“There are nervous breakdowns, people are worried because there have been aftershocks,” she said, adding that there are “many gas leaks in many places” as well as some landslides and fallen walls.

In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.

Mexico City authorities said there were no early reports of significant damage in the city, though they said electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
No timeline available on USS Arizona Memorial boat dock repair

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up