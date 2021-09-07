Bean there, done that

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Veteran vegetarian home cooks tend to be devotees of dried beans. Read more

Veteran vegetarian home cooks tend to be devotees of dried beans. They’ll soak and simmer a couple pounds of beans at a time so they always have some on hand for quick cooking.

Beans are a good source of protein, but also add fiber and heartiness to meals. Non-vegetarians are also well-served by eating more beans, not only for their healthful properties, but also because they can replace some meat in a dish.

Don’t want to mess with dried beans? Just turn to cans.

For simplicity, this stew calls for canned beans. If you’re cooking your own starting with dry beans, you’ll need about 1 1/2 cups cooked beans.

Tomato-bean Stew

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 small onion, diced small (about 3/4 cup)

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 cup diced tomatoes (or halved cherry tomatoes)

• 1 can garbanzo beans, drained, or other type of bean

• 1/4 cup soft fresh herbs (optional), like chopped basil

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce, or to taste

• Pinch sugar, or to taste

• Pinch black pepper, or to taste

• 2 cups spinach leaves

Directions:

Heat oil in wok or skillet over medium-high. Add onions and stir-fry until soft.

Add garlic, stirring 1 minute. Add tomatoes, beans and herbs, if using; let simmer until tomatoes are softened.

Season with soy sauce, sugar and pepper. Add spinach and stir until wilted. Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including soy sauce or sugar to taste): 180 calories, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 6 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.