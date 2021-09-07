Penny for your thoughts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

You no longer have to drive all the way to the North Shore to get your hands on the sugary treats from Penny’s Malasadas.

In early August, the business — which still has a truck at Hauula Kai Shopping Center (54-316 Kamehameha Hwy.) — opened a second truck location at Aiea Shopping Center.

“We wanted this location because we spend a lot of time at Aiea Bowl,” says Bree Warner, who co-owns the Aiea truck with Andy Slikker (the biz is named after his mom). “The managers at the location where our Hauula truck is parked are the same owners of this lot. They’ve been trying to get us to go closer to town prior to the COVID situation, but when the pandemic happened, it was impossible to make that jump. When business was picking up in Hauula, we thought, ‘Let’s try this and see if we can reconnect with our local community.’

“During COVID, we realized our local community really kept us afloat,” she adds.

Penny’s is known for its light, fluffy malasadas and fruit fillings.

“We make everything from scratch, down to the bases of our fillings,” Warner confirms. “Nothing comes out of the bucket.

“The first week we opened (in Aiea), people asked if we were trying to compete with Leonard’s,” Warner says. “We’re not; we want to be someplace where we feel like we’re connecting with the community.”

You can get traditional malasadas (covered in sugar and cinnamon) or choose the filled options. Malasadas come in boxes of six ($12 traditional; $14 filled) or 12 ($22 traditional; $26 filled) or in smaller containers of three ($6 traditional; $7 filled).

“Coconut cream is our No. 1 seller,” Warner says. “Nutella cream is also popular; we whip it with a custard to make it light and fluffy.”

Malasada fillings change weekly, depending on available fruits, per Warner. Penny’s Pineapple Whip is the current special.

If you’re a malasada lover with a hefty appetite, inquire about Penny’s malasada challenge when you’re at the truck.

“You have to eat six traditional malasadas in two minutes or less,” Warner explains. “Winners get a year’s supply of free malasadas.”

In the upcoming months, customers can anticipate fall flavors like pumpkin cream and apple pie.

Penny’s Malasadas is open Wednesdays-Sundays from 9 a.m. until they’re sold out. Follow the biz on Instagram (@pennysmalasadas).

Penny’s Malasadas

99-115 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea

Instagram: @pennysmalasadas

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Apple Pay

How to order: In person only