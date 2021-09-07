Last call to nominate your employer for Hawaii Top Workplaces

There are only a few days left for workers in Hawaii to nominate their employers as one of Hawaii’s Top Workplaces.

The project is a partnership between the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Exton, Pa.-based workplace research and consulting firm Energage to find and recognize those companies, organizations and government agencies that do it right.

Top workplace honors are based on employee feedback from participating companies. Organizations are grouped by size. Participation is free.

The deadline to nominate an employer is Friday.

Any public, private, nonprofit or government organization with 35 or more employees in Hawaii is eligible and is evaluated by its employees through a 24-question survey. Companies will be surveyed through September.

Anyone can nominate an employer at staradvertiser.com/nominate or by calling 808-466-8623. Winners will be published early next year.

Companies must agree to allow their employees to take the anonymous survey, which should take less than five minutes to complete. Each survey has a unique code to ensure that employees complete only one survey.

A 35% response rate is required to be considered for Top Workplaces designation. For organizations with fewer than 85 emplo- yees, 30 survey responses are required.

Employers that participate in the Top Workplaces survey can use their results to see areas where they’re strong and reveal problem areas, as well as encourage workplace pride, boost recruiting and raise their business profile.

They also receive a free overview of their results and, if they choose, can purchase a more in-depth analysis. But there is no obligation to purchase anything, including any results analysis.

Energage, which conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 59 markets, surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 7,000 organizations in the past year.