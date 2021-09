Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Salvation Army Hawaiian &Pacific Islands Division has announced two hirings.

>> Maj. Phil Lum is the divisional commander. He will oversee operations in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, including Guam, Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia.

>> Maj. Debbie Lum is the divisional director of women’s ministries.

The married couple recently served as administrators/corps officers of Kroc Center Hawaii.

Kupu has announced the promotion of Reina Mitsuda to Program Coordinator. Mitsuda began working with Kupu as a team leader for the Hawaii Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program while in college. She has also worked with AmeriCorps to restore a Hawaiian fishpond on the North Shore.

