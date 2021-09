Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific University’s Jona Bodirsky received the PacWest Men’s Runner of the Week award, as announced by the conference on Monday.

A sophomore from Rettingheim, Germany, Bodirsky took first place at the Big Wave Invitational on Saturday at Kahuku Golf Course. His time of 15 minutes, 40.24 seconds over the 5-kilometer course was more than two minutes better than the second-place finisher.

Up next for the Sharks is the UC Riverside Invitational on Sept. 18 in Riverside, Calif.

Dalla Vecchia takes PWC defender award

Anna Dalla Vecchia of the Chaminade women’s volleyball team took home the PacWest Conference’s Defender of the Week award on Monday.

The senior libero from Vicenza, Italy, leads the conference with 186 digs and 16 service aces through eight matches.

Dalla Vecchia has recorded 20 or more digs in seven of the Silverswords’ eight matches, including 21 in a five-set win against 11th ranked MSU Denver over the weekend. Chaminade (6-2) returns to action this Saturday when they host the Hawaii Challenge.

PacWest honors goalkeeper Yasue

Chaminade goalkeeper Brandon Yasue was named the PacWest Conference men’s soccer Defender of the Week on Monday.

The 6-foot-3 junior from Sunnyvale, Calif., earned his first career shutout in a 2-0 win on Saturday against Hawaii Pacific. He faced seven shots, two of which were on goal.

Chaminade faces Hawaii Hilo on Sept. 16 at 12:30 p.m. at Saint Louis field.