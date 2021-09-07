‘Iolani climbs in Star-Advertiser high school football poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

‘Iolani overtook Kapolei in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 on Monday, landing at No. 7 in the weekly poll. Read more

The Raiders overwhelmed Pac-Five 46-7 on Friday and improved to 2-0.

Saint Louis remained at No. 1 with all 10 of the first-place votes by coaches and media. The Crusaders’ showdown with No. 4 Punahou last weekend was postponed to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

This Friday, Saint Louis is scheduled to play No. 5 Kamehameha in the featured 7:30 p.m. game at Aloha Stadium. In the 5 p.m. game, ‘Iolani will face Kamehameha I-AA.

On Saturday morning, Damien and Pac-Five are scheduled to battle at Saint Louis’ field. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m.

While the ILH plays on, the KIF, OIA, MIL and BIIF are on hold until the Sept. 24 vaccination deadline for student-athletes. The OIA’s season opener is pencilled in for Oct. 15.

STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP TEN

RK. SCHOOL W L PTS LW

1. Saint Louis (10) 0 1 100 1

2. Mililani 0 0 86 2

3. Kahuku 0 0 77 3

4. Punahou 1 0 74 4

5. Kamehameha 0 1 59 6

6. Campbell 0 0 51 5

7. ‘Iolani 2 0 30 8

8. Kapolei 0 0 26 7

9. Leilehua 0 0 18 9

10. Lahainaluna 0 0 12 10

Also receiving votes: Hilo 8, Moanalua 5, Farrington 3, Waianae 1.