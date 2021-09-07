comscore ‘Iolani climbs in Star-Advertiser high school football poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

‘Iolani climbs in Star-Advertiser high school football poll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

‘Iolani overtook Kapolei in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 on Monday, landing at No. 7 in the weekly poll. Read more

Previous Story
Djokovic beats last American at U.S. Open to extend Slam bid
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up