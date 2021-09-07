Punahou runner Malia Dickhens on comeback trail from leg injury
“It’s the shared pain. We definitely always push each other and everyone wants everyone to improve. It’s a competition, but it’s also working together to make each other better.”
Malia Dickhens
Punahou cross country runner
Malia Dickhens, Punahou cross country (2019) state champion, 800-meter ILH (2021) champion. Dickhens is pictured running at Manoa Valley District Park.
Punahou senior Malia Dickhens went for a run at Manoa Valley District Park on Monday, two days after winning the first ILH cross country meet of the season. Dickhens won the league championship in 2019 and helped the Buffanblu claim the state team title.