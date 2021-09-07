comscore Television and radio - Sept. 7, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Sept. 7, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 9:48 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Mets at Marlins 12:40 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Dodgers at Cardinals 1:45 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Angels at Padres 4:10 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Angels at Padres 4:10 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Mystics at Storm 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
SOCCER
FIFA World Cup qualifying: Finland at France 8:45 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
College men: Kentucky at Louisville 1:30 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Canadian: FC Edmonton at Valour FC 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
U.S. Open: men’s and women’s quarterfinals 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
 
WEDNESDAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 5 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Dodgers at Cardinals 1:45 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Angels at Padres 2:10 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Angels at Padres 2:10 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Mercury at Dream 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Lynx at Aces 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
SOCCER: Canadian
Forge FC at Atletico Ottawa 1 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
TENNIS
U.S. Open: men’s and women’s quarterfinals 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
TRACK AND FIELD
Diamond League: Switzerland 5:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Nebraska at Creighton 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
 
RADIO
TODAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Dodgers at Cardinals 1:45 p.m. 990-AM
 
WEDNESDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Dodgers at Cardinals 1:45 p.m. 990-AM
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up