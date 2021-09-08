Honolulu Board of Water Supply fixing large sink hole, broken water main on Kamahao Street

Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews responded to a water main break that created a large sinkhole in Waiau early today.

The 12-inch main ruptured on Kamahao Street near the Hookanike Street intersection sometime before 5 a.m.

Waiau Elementary School located nearby was not affected.

Water wagons are available at the corner of Kamahao Street and Kamahao Place and near 98-524 Kamahao Place for affected customers at the Waiau Garden Court and Waiau Gardens Kai townhome subdivisions.

Two spigots: one on a hydrant on Hookanike Street across from Waiau Elementary and the other on a hydrant at Koaheahe Street is also available.

One area resident initially thought there was a storm when she heard the sounds of rushing water. “The noise of the water woke me up,” said Camille who declined to give her last name. She exited her townhome and saw water rushing along the curbside.

A vehicle was lodged in the sinkhole during the early morning hours after the driver attempted to move his vehicle which was parked next to the curb. It has since been removed by a tow truck.

No injuries were reported, according to Board of Water Supply spokesman Blaine Fergerstrom.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until repairs are completed.

For more information, visit the Board of Water Supply website at kawaiola.me.