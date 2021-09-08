Honolulu police searching for suspect in armed robbery near University of Hawaii

Honolulu police are looking for a suspect in connection with an alleged armed robbery that occurred near the University of Hawaii area Tuesday.
Police said a masked male brandished a handgun at a 55-year-old woman in the 2600 block of Varsity Place and demanded jewelry and cash at about 1:40 p.m.
The suspect, described to be approximately 5 feet, 2 inches and 180 pounds, allegedly fled the scene with cash taken from the victim.
No injuries were reported.
Police have not made any arrests at this time.
