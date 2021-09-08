Honolulu Zoo’s meerkat exhibit temporarily closed after one found dead

Raphael, one of three meerkats at Honolulu, Zoo was found dead in a tunnel that had collapsed around him, city officials said this evening.

Raphael was one of three meerkats that made their debut at the zoo in March after arriving from Ohio’s Toledo Zoo at the start of this year. The remaining two meerkats are named Leo and Mikey. The three are brothers.

“It is with great sadness the Honolulu Zoo announces the passing of Raphael the meerkat,” said city spokeman Tim Sakahara in an email. “As meerkats can dig very deep, the 4-year-old was found in a tunnel which had collapsed around him. Raphael’s brothers, Leo and Mikey, continue to be safe and accounted for. Staff are carefully examining the habitat and are evaluating the exhibit to ensure safety of the other two meerkats.”

The meerkat exhibit will be temporarily closed, he said, until necessary modifications are identified and addressed.

Meerkats, made popular by Disney’s “The Lion King” and other movies, are a type of small burrowing mongoose found in the deserts of Africa, recognizable by their upright “sentinel” posture while on the lookout for predators.

They forage in packs, and live in rock crevices as well as large systems of underground tunnels.

The population is not threatened or endangered. The average lifespan is five to 15 years in the wild, according to the zoo in an earlier news release, and the animals have been known to live for more than 12 years in captivity.

The three meerkats were provided to Honolulu Zoo as part of a partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and its Species Survival Plan.