UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Gov. David Ige to discuss Hawaii SMART Health Card, a digital record to verify vaccination status

Gov. David Ige and Office of Enterprise Technology Director Doug Murdock are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. today to discuss the Hawaii SMART Health Card, a digital record to verify individual COVID-19 vaccination status. No further details were provided regarding the press conference.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,908,298 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Tuesday, up 9,180 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 64.7% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 72.9% have received at least one dose.

More local businessess and government agencies are requiring proof of vaccination status for workers, patrons and customers. ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach and Highgate Hawaii today became the first hotel company in Hawaii to announce a vaccination mandate for employees and guests. The Safe Access Oahu program, which requires proof of full vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test, begins Sept. 13 for restaurants and bars, indoor gyms and entertainment venues such as bollying alleys, arcades and zoos. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced last month city and county employees would be required to be fully vaccinated or be subjected to mandatory COVID-19 testing each week.

