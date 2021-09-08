Kokua Line: Can a homeless person without an ID get vaccinated against COVID-19?

Question: I’m currently operating a homeless church in the Kakaako area with limited service due to the spread of COVID-19. We have about 25 to 30 homeless people attending our service per week and have found that less than half of them are vaccinated. The main reason is that they have no ID proof and they have been refused for having no valid ID. Homeless people lost their ID mostly due to being mugged or robbed. Is there any program or agency they can go to and get vaccinated?

Answer: Yes. “The Hawaii Department of Health works in partnership with organizations, such as Project Vision Hawaii or the University of Hawaii’s HOME Project, to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for unsheltered individuals who are unable to provide proof of government-issued photo identification. For more information, individuals may contact Project Vision Hawaii directly at 808-201-3937 or visit hawaiicovid19.com,” according to the Office of the Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness.

With your permission, we shared your contact information with Jason Kasamoto, a spokesman for the coordinator, who said he would follow up to ensure that you connect with an agency that can help.

Along with getting your congregants vaccinated, advocates from these or other agencies may be able to help them obtain or replace government-issued IDs.

We’ll add that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that lack of government- issued ID should not prevent COVID-19 vaccination, which is offered without regard to immigration status or ability to pay.

On its website, the CDC says that pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination “will not require proof of age, occupation, residency, or any other type of credentials” when screening for vaccine eligibility.

Q: I am doing everything they say to do and all my friends are too. How many people can there possibly be left to vaccinate — I mean older than 12, since little kids can’t get the vaccine yet?

A: More than 180,000 people in Hawaii who are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have yet to receive their first dose, the state Department of Health estimates.

Q: Do I have to get a personalized license plate online?

A: No, you can apply online or you can apply in person at one of Oahu’s satellite city halls, according to Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Services. An appointment is recommended, which you can make at AlohaQ.org.

Q: Years ago, there was an education fair every fall where you could learn about the private schools all at once. Do they still have that? My grandchildren are getting close to kindergarten age and I want to help my daughter do research.

A: You seem to be referring to the Hawaii Association of Independent Schools’ education fairs, which have moved online in the COVID-19 era. There’s one scheduled for Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with dozens of schools scheduled to participate. Registration is required. Learn more at www.hais.us.

Mahalo

Thank you very much to the young man who generously paid for my lunch order at the Gateway McDonald’s drive-thru on Kuala Street on Sunday. I was so surprised that someone would do this for me and I just want him to know that his kindness truly touched my heart and made my day! I will be sure to repay his thoughtfulness with a good deed to someone else. May he and his family be blessed with good health, joy and peace always! — From a senior citizen with a grateful heart

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.