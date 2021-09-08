Defensive back Hugh Nelson II ready to step into starting role vs. Oregon State

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

That whoosh was University of Hawaii football player Hugh Nelson II adjusting to the winds of change.

Nelson, who has trained mostly as a nickelback, is projected to make his first NCAA start — at cornerback — when the Rainbow Warriors play Oregon State in Corvallis this Saturday.

Against Portland State last Saturday, Nelson moved to field cornerback when Cameron Lockridge was ejected for making helmet-to-helmet contact on wideout Nate Bennett in the third quarter. Because the infraction happened after the intermission, Lockridge also is suspended for the first half against OSU.

“It’s a big moment,” Nelson said of his first start, “but you can’t be scared to face that big moment. You have to be ready for it. That’s what this week is all about, preparing for the big moment. Even though it’s my first start, I can’t let it get to my head.”

Asked to assess Nelson, UH head coach Todd Graham said, “awesome. He’s an awesome player.”

Nelson has proven a willingness to adapt. A receiver in high school, he remembered his first position meeting after joining the University of Georgia as a walk-on in 2018.

“I went to the offensive meeting and they said, ‘You’re in the wrong room,’” Nelson said. “They told me to go to the defensive room. That’s how they broke the news to me that I was going from offense to defense.”

The transition was not easy initially. “It was definitely frustrating at first,” Nelson said. “I had to get my mind ready to start something new. It was humbling, but I’m glad I went through it.”

At 6 feet 2 and 205 pounds, Nelson used his size, speed and tracking — he was a center fielder in baseball — as a lockdown corner in the Bulldogs’ practices. He was twice named Georgia’s defensive scout player of the year.

But when it appeared he would not receive extended playing time in the near future, Nelson entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Nelson left Georgia with experience against top receivers, a bachelor’s degree in business (with an emphasis on real estate), and warm feelings for the Bulldogs.

“I loved Georgia,” he said. “I loved every moment of it.”

But Nelson also embraced a fresh start with the Warriors. Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and UH associate head coach/defense Trent Figg were college roommates. Lanning, who had coached under Graham at Arizona State, insisted Nelson would fit UH’s aggressive schemes.

Nelson has trained both at nickel, where he gets to move up and tussle with ball-carriers in the tackle box, and at field corner, where he defends the wide side. Nelson likes the panoramic view at corner.

Against Portland State, Nelson was in the correct spot but was unable to deflect two long passes. But on the Vikings’ final play, Nelson read quarterback Davis Alexander’s intent and broke to make the interception.

“The first one of my career,” Nelson said of the pick. “Just playing on my instincts and trusting my ability that God gave me.”

The milestone did not include a keepsake. In college football, each team supplies its own footballs. “I wanted to keep it, but the equipment manager said I had to give it back because it was the other team’s ball,” Nelson said.