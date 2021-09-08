‘Iolani alum Brian Ah Yat to be inducted in Montana Hall of Fame

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Brian Ah Yat is one of four people who will be inducted into the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame next month.

The ‘Iolani alumnus was a record-setting quarterback at Montana from 1995 to ’98, leading the Grizzlies to two Big Sky Conference titles and one appearance in the Division I-AA national championship game.

Ah Yat was the Big Sky Offensive Most Valuable Player as a sophomore and a senior. In both seasons he led the league in total offense.

More than 20 years after his playing career ended, Ah Yat remains No. 2 in school history with 9,320 total yards. Ah Yat threw for 560 yards against Eastern Washington as a sophomore in 1996, which remains the Grizzlies’ all-time record.

His 29 wins as a starting quarterback are third-most at UM and he threw 89 total in 36 career games.

After earning his degree at Montana, Ah Yat played in the Canadian Football League for three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and finished his career playing in the Indoor Professional Football League with the Hawaii Hammerheads and Chicago Rush.

Prior to this season, he had been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Eddie Klaneski at Damien.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Oct. 29 at the University of Montana and the class of 2021 will also be recognized during a game the next day against Southern Utah. The Grizz are ranked No. 4 in FCS after beating Washington on Saturday 13-7.