19-year-old arrested in connection with shooting at Waianae game room

A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly shooting and injuring a woman at an illegal game room in Waianae.
The Honolulu Police Department arrested the suspect at around 4 p.m. in connection t0 a shooting on Saturday morning that took place just before 4:30 a.m.
HPD reported that the suspect and two other unidentified males entered a Waianae residence, where the game room was operating, and demanded money. The suspect brandished a gun, and one of the other males had a bat.
The injured woman, who is 35 years old and was a patron of the game room, according to police, intervened and a “scuffle ensued.” The suspect allegedly fired his gun multiple times, and one of the rounds ricocheted of the ground and hit the woman’s foot. She was taken to a hospital afterward.
The suspects fled the scene, but upon further investigation, the suspect who fired the gun was identified, located and arrested for first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and several firearms offenses.
