CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police warn of extortion scam

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are warning the public not to send lew videos or photos through social media or dating apps after receiving reports that they are being used in an extortion scam.

In a news release, CrimeStoppers said that victims of the scam are meeting people online and, during conversation, are asked to “engage in inappropriate behavior or to send lewd photos.”

“Once the victim engages in the behavior, the other person then threatens to disseminate the lewd photos or videos unless a ransom is paid.”

For anyone who has information about incidents like this, they can call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous tips online or through the P3 Tips App.