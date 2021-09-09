Hilo woman, 19, charged in drunken driving crash that left 1 critically injured

Prosecutors charged a 19-year-old Hilo woman in an alleged drunken driving crash where a 40-year-old woman sustained critical injuries in Keaau.
Ariana Kahalioumi-Santos made her initial appearance at Hilo District Court Tuesday on charges of negligent injury, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving, inattention to driving, promoting a detrimental drug and no motor vehicle insurance.
She was also charged with operating a vehicle after her license was either suspended or revoked for operating under the influence of an intoxicant and consuming or possessing liquor while operating a vehicle.
The court granted Kahalioumi-Santos supervised release and set her preliminary hearing for Sept. 21.
The crash occurred on Highway 11 near Kipimana Street at about 10:35 pm. Friday.
Police said a 2003 Acura RSX operated by Kahalioumi-Santos rear-ended a 2009 Hyundai Accent. The collision propelled the Hyundai into a 2017 Chevy sport utility vehicle.
The Hyundai driver was taken to Hilo Medical Center and flown to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said the Chevy driver, a 66-year-old Keaau woman, was not injured.
Kahalioumi-Santos did not sustain any injuries in the collision. Police arrested her at the scene.
During the court of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant of her vehicle and recovered liquor containers and marijuana, police said.
Records show Kahalioumi-Santos’ driver’s license was suspended or revoked in December 2020 for 180 days for operating a vehicle after consuming alcohol while under the age of 21.
She also has a separate case for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in February.
