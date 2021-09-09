comscore Honolulu police officer is facing termination for refusing vaccination | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police officer is facing termination for refusing vaccination

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Mark Kutsy: </strong> <em>The veteran Honolulu police officer says he decided not to get a vaccine based on his personal health and judgment </em>

    The veteran Honolulu police officer says he decided not to get a vaccine based on his personal health and judgment

A 24-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department must accept a COVID-19 vaccine or lose his career in law enforcement after he was served with termination papers Tuesday for declining to comply with the city’s employee vaccine mandate. Read more

