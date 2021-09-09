Honolulu police officer is facing termination for refusing vaccination
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:43 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Mark Kutsy:
The veteran Honolulu police officer says he decided not to get a vaccine based on his personal health and judgment
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree